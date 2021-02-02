Roane State Community College to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics for students, employees

The first clinic is scheduled for April 28 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. and will provide the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Roane State Community College will host a two-part vaccination clinic at its Oak Ridge Branch Campus for students and employees.

Appointments are available for students and college employees at roanestate.edu/vaccine. R numbers will be required to sign up. Students and employees from any campus location are eligible, officials said.

The clinics will be held in a drive-thru format.

Participants should follow signage posted on campus and can stay inside their vehicles the entire time.

A short waiting period after receiving the shot will be required for safety. Vehicles will park in a designated area.

After the first shot is administered, participants will automatically be scheduled to receive their second dose of the vaccine on May 26.

Participants will have the same appointment time at both clinics. Reminders about the second dose will be sent by text message and/or email.

There is no cost associated with receiving the vaccine at these clinics.

Roane State students and employees who wish to participate in the vaccination clinics should be 18 years and older.

Officials said that participants cannot have received any other COVID-19 vaccination prior to this clinic. Proof of identification will be required to attend.

Participants will also be required to complete the college’s online wellness screening in order to gain access to campus.

The screening must be completed the same day, prior to the appointment time, and is available at roanestate.edu/checkup. Participants must also wear a face mask during the clinic.

The Oak Ridge Branch Campus is located at 701 Briarcliff Avenue in Oak Ridge. The event is a partnership with the Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge.