Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond comes down following Virginia Supreme Court ruling

The Virginia Supreme Court unanimously ruled in favor of the state which wanted to take down the monument. It is the largest Confederate monument in the country.

RICHMOND, Va. — The statue of Robert E. Lee in Richmond came down Wednesday after the Virginia Supreme Court's ruling allowing its removal.

Gov. Ralph Northam had ordered the removal of the statue in June 2020 but faced multiple legal challenges that delayed the process. Last week, the Virginia Supreme Court unanimously ruled in favor of the state, allowing the statue removal to move forward.

Crews installed protective fencing along Monument Avenue and Allen Street in Richmond on Tuesday in preparation for the statue's removal on Wednesday.

A public viewing area was set up on Monument Avenue to the east of the monument site.

“After 133 years, the statue of Robert E. Lee has finally come down — the last Confederate statue on Monument Avenue, and the largest in the South," said Northam. The public monuments reflect the story we choose to tell about who we are as a people. It is time to display history as history, and use the public memorials to honor the full and inclusive truth of who we are today and in the future.”

Northam added that the Lee statue, the largest Confederate monument in the country, was put up in 1890 at a time when southern states worked to reinforce White supremacist systems and structures.

The statue will be stored at a state-owned facility until a decision is made about what to do with it. On Thursday, crews will remove the plaques from the base of the monument and replace a time capsule believed to be located at the site.