TBI investigating after officer shoots suspect near Kentucky border

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to a shooting involving an officer near the Tennessee-Kentucky border on Tuesday night.

Preliminary information indicates that deputies from Simpson County, Kentucky, were in pursuit of a vehicle that continued over the Kentucky state line into Robertson County.

The vehicle eventually wrecked on Payne Road in Portland.

Initial reports indicate that during an attempt to apprehend the driver and the passenger, one deputy discharged his weapon, striking the passenger.

That individual was transported to a Nashville hospital for treatment. The driver was not injured, and was taken into custody by the Kentucky deputies. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.