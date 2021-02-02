Roane State Community College to offer Introduction to Rock Climbing program

Participants should meet at the Roane State Morgan County Campus at 308 Solomon Drive in Wartburg at 7 p.m. on Thursday. No reservations are required.

WARTBURG, Tenn. — The Obed Wild and Scenic River will partner with Roane State Community College to offer an Introduction to Rock Climbing program.

Participants should meet at the Roane State Morgan County Campus at 308 Solomon Drive in Wartburg at 7 p.m. on Thursday. No reservations are required.

Topics covered will include a brief overview of the history of rock climbing, an explanation of the grading system for the difficulty of routes and an introduction to the world-class climbing opportunities in the area.

Participants will learn about potential hazards and how to mitigate them and will have an introduction to the needed gear and equipment and how to use it.

The program will also offer hands-on instruction in rock climbing techniques such as basic knot tying and physical techniques for moving on rock.

The program will be led by Obed Chief Ranger Matt Hudson.

Hudson has over 20 years of experience leading climbing outreach programs for thousands of first-time rock climbers and serves as an instructor for the National Park Service’s high-angle rescue course.