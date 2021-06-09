Rockets' red glare: East TN communities plan Independence Day fireworks

Several communities already have released their plans for the July 4 weekend.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As life slowly -- and thankfully -- returns to pre-pandemic normalcy, it is no surprise that multiple cities are announcing Fourth of July events.

WBIR is keeping a running list that will be available on an ongoing basis as we learn about more festivities.

Remember, July 4 is on a Sunday this year. Some events are on the actual day; others are a day or two beforehand.

Where to watch fireworks:

*City of Knoxville: World's Fair Park, July 2, beginning at 9:30 p.m.

That day the 572nd Air National Guard Band of the South will perform on the Randy Tyree Performance Lawn at World's Fair Park. The band is based at McGhee-Tyson Air National Guard Base, and as only one of 17 Air Force bands in the world, has performed across the country. The night will include performances by the Concert band, jazz band Blue Groove and rock band Sound Barrier.

After the concert, LaFollette-based PyroShows will present a brief fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. The best place to watch the fireworks will be from the Performance Lawn near the stage.

Police want to remind you that fireworks sales and use are prohibited within the city limits.

*Pigeon Forge Patriot Festival, July 3, beginning at 9:45 p.m. Musicians including Clint Black will perform beforehand. Patriot Park.

*Loudon Municipal Park, July 4, beginning at 9:30 p.m. Gates close to traffic at 8pm, display is at dark.