Rockslide causes train derailment in Harlan County, KY

At approximately 2:09 a.m. this morning, a CSX train derailed 2 locomotives and 8 loaded coal cars due to a rockslide in Wallins Creek, KY. There are no injuries to the crew, no apparent leaks or impacts to waterways. CSX is working closely with first responders and the Kentucky Department of Highways to assess the situation. The safety of the community and everyone on site is our top priority as we develop a recovery plan. -CSX Statement