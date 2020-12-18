Rockslide causes train derailment in Harlan County, KY

A massive rockslide in Harlan County, Kentucky caused a CSX train to derail.
It happened around 2:00 a.m. Thursday in the Wallins Creek area.
Two locomotives and eight loaded coal cars went off the tracks.
No one was hurt.
At approximately 2:09 a.m. this morning, a CSX train derailed 2 locomotives and 8 loaded coal cars due to a rockslide in Wallins Creek, KY. There are no injuries to the crew, no apparent leaks or impacts to waterways. CSX is working closely with first responders and the Kentucky Department of Highways to assess the situation. The safety of the community and everyone on site is our top priority as we develop a recovery plan. -CSX Statement
According to local media outlets, a large boulder fell onto Highway 2007 and that section of the roadway will remain closed for the foreseeable future.