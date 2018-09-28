A single lane of the southbound Spur (US 441) was closed on Friday due to a rockslide, according to a news release from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The part of the road that is affected is between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg.

The rockslide occurred south of Flat Branch, the release said, and crews are working to clear debris from the road.

Single-lane closures, as well as full-road closures, are expected to go in to the evening. While the road will remain open, motorists should expect traffic delays, the release said.

10News will update this story with any additional information.

© 2018 WBIR