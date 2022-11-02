Forestry crews respond to fire atop Rockwood Mountain, say it's not threatening structures

A wildfire burned atop Roane Mountain Wednesday night and was visible across Rockwood. Crews said it was not threatening any structures.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — State forestry crews responded to a wildfire atop Rockwood Mountain Wednesday night.

As of 10 p.m., forestry crews were monitoring the fire, saying it was not threatening any structures in the area. The Tennessee Division of Forestry has not reported how many acres the fire has burned, which looked to be isolated to a round patch of woods on top of the mountain.

Roane County 911 said forestry crews were responding to the fire.

People in nearby Rockwood could see the fire from across I-40, and several people shared photos of it online. Christopher Barger shared several photos like the one below of it burning:

State forestry officials said a few small wildfires have burned in remote sections of East Tennessee in the past few weeks due to the dry conditions and dry ground foliage providing fuel. Most of East Tennessee is either under a moderate drought or is abnormally dry.