ROCKWOOD — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for an endangered teen from Roane County.

According to the TBI, 17-year-old Haley Brandenburg was last seen in Rockwood, TN wearing tan Adidas pants and a green shirt. She is roughly 5'5" and 120 lbs.

Rockwood Police said Wednesday that Brandenburg might be with Robert Andrew Garren, 31. They are possibly in a 2006 tan Honda Odyssey van.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

The TBI said she has medical issues and doesn't have her medicine with her.

Anyone that has seen her is asked to call 1-800-TBI FIND.

© 2018 WBIR