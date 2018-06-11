ROCKWOOD — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for an endangered teen from Roane County.

According to the TBI, 17-year-old Haley Brandenburg was last seen in Rockwood, TN wearing tan Adidas pants and a green shirt. She is roughly 5'5" and 120 lbs.

Rockwood Police said Wednesday that Brandenburg might be with Robert Andrew Garren, 31. They are possibly in a 2006 tan Honda Odyssey van.

The TBI said she has medical issues and doesn't have her medicine with her.

Anyone that has seen her is asked to call 1-800-TBI FIND.

