Crews searching after possible small plane crash near Rockwood Airport

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — Emergency crews are searching for a possible downed single-engine airplane near the Rockwood Airport.

Sheriff Casey Cox from Cumberland County confirmed to 10News that first responders from Cumberland, Roane, and Morgan counties are in the area looking for the plane.

A command post has been set up at the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a statement Tuesday morning: "The Federal Aviation Administration issued an Alert Notice (ALNOT) today at 9:23 a.m. local time to public safety agencies, pilots and airports to alert them about a missing Gulfstream American AA-5A. The flight departed Rockwood Municipal Airport in Tennessee. Local authorities are searching for the aircraft."

The plane is a four-seater. It's not clear how many people may have been aboard.

Sgt. Gary Howard, Community Services Director for the Cumberland Co. Sheriff's Office said first responders were alerted to the possible crash of a single-engine plane at 7:32 a.m. CDT.

As of 10:25 a.m. EDT, no wreckage had been located.

District Attorney General Russell Johnson said in a post on Facebook that it is believed the plane took off from the Rockwood Airport and possibly crashed in the Mt. Roosevelt area. The airport is located where the three counties come together, and it is believed at this time the plane may have crashed in Cumberland County, though that is not confirmed.

Just before 11 a.m. EDT, the Cumberland Co. Sheriff's Office tweeted that the search area is being narrowed to locations near the Rockwood Airport from the Old Highway 28 area and the crash could have been in Morgan County.

Johnson said that someone on the ground was talking to the man piloting the plane on a cell phone and lost contact.

Cox said the 911 Center is coordinating with the FAA and McGhee Tyson Airport to determine the last location of the plane.