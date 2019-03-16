ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (AP) - Rocky Mountain National Park has suspended the search for a 70-year-old East Tennessee man who has not been heard from since late February.

James Pruitt's vehicle was found March 3 at the Glacier Gorge Trailhead, a popular starting point for hikes to Alberta Falls and scenic lakes. His family confirmed he was in the area and hadn't been heard from since Feb. 28.

Park officials say more than 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow fell in the area between Feb. 28 and March 3, and a 15-square-mile (39-square-kilometer) search that included numerous dog teams and an airplane turned up no sign of the Etowah, Tennessee man.

The search was suspended Friday.

Family members told park officials Pruitt was making his third winter visit to the park over the past three years.