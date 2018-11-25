Rocky Top police are asking for help in finding a runaway teenager who was last seen Saturday.

The Rocky Top Police Department issued a BOLO for Georgia Aaliyah Byrge, 14, Sunday afternoon.

A post on the police department's Facebook said she was last seen at a home on Shelby Street in Rocky Top. Police said she was wearing a gray Aeropostale hoodie, a lime green undershirt and dark jeans.

"She's sweet, caring, and we just want her home safe... the family loves and misses her," her stepmother Kimberly Byrge said.

In a Facebook post, Byrge said the family is "scared and worried."

The Rocky Top Police Department asked anyone with information about her location to call (865) 426-7403.

