Rossini Festival to return to downtown Knoxville in late April

The festival is expected to last around 11 hours in total with five outdoor stages showing performances ranging a variety of genres.

One of Knoxville's biggest street fairs is set to return in late April — the Rossini Festival.

The Spring 2021 festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers plan to fill Gay Street with Italian food, funnel cake and fun on April 30. They said it should last around 11 hours that day.

This year's festival is also expected to include five outdoor stages, with hours of free entertainment by more than 1,000 artists. Market Square will also be filled by the YMCA FunZone, with more than 100 food vendors and artisans stopping by.

Organizers also said Eagle Distributing will set up a beer garden, for anyone who wants to have a drink during the festivities. There will also be a free Streamliner's Swing Orchestra concert starting at 8 p.m. at the Instrumental Music Stage.