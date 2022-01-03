Roughly 20,000 people currently without power in Sevier County

A manager with Sevier Co. Electric Systems said that it could take anywhere from 2 to 5 days to restore power depending on crews reaching outlying areas.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Roughly 20,000 people in Sevier County are without power after a winter storm swept through the area Sunday night.

According to the web outage map viewer page from Sevier Co. Electric Systems, there are over 400 outages currently reported in Sevier County.

Allen Robbins, a general manager with Sevier Co. Electric Systems, said that the outages began at 6 a.m. with 55 percent of customers without power. Some homes will have to go without power tonight in below freezing temperatures.

According to Robbins, it may take 2-5 days to restore power to some places depending on how quickly crews can reach certain outlying areas.

Robbins said that 30-35 crews are currently working to restore power, five of which come from Sevier Co. Electric Systems. Tree trimming companies, city crews and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are helping crews reach hard to access areas.