East Knoxville KAT route to start long-term detour on Monday

Route 34 will not service Harriet Tubman, McCalla, Jessamine, Magnolia or Hall of Fame north of Summit Hill starting Monday, Aug. 28.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A bus route that brings passengers to many different roads in East Knoxville will start a long-term detour on Monday.

Starting Aug. 28, Route 34 will not service Harriet Tubman, McCalla, Jessamine, Magnolia or Hall of Fame north of Summit Hill. KAT said Route 12 will provide service through the affected area. It will bring people to First Creek at Austin, The Change Center and the Family Justice Center.

KAT said riders can also take Route 31 and exit at Winona, or take Route 33 and exit at Harriet Tubman to continue some of the major locations along Route 34.

During the detour, outbound buses will continue from Hall of Fame before turning right onto Summit Hill, before continuing straight onto Dandridge and onto the regular route.

Inbound buses from Dandridge will continue straight onto Summit Hill, before turning left on Hall of Fame and back onto the regular route.

A full list of the affected stops is available below.

Hall of Fame @ Old Magnolia

Magnolia @ Randolph

Magnolia @ Jessamine

McCalla @ Bell

Change Center

Family Justice Center

Magnolia @ Frazier