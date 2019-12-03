LOUDON, Tenn. — Authorities have finally identified the owner of a runaway barge that was captured by a tugboat moments before it could have hit the I-75 interstate bridge over the Tennessee River in Loudon County.

David Moss, General Counsel of the Tennessee Farmer’s Cooperative, said the bridge was docked at the Fort Loudoun Terminal, which is one of the co-op's subsidiary companies.

Fort Loudoun Terminal does barge loading and unloading, and often deals with large amounts of fertilizer.

The barge that broke away on Saturday was carrying iron ore.

Moss said the cable or rope that secured the barge broke, but they don't know how, and may never know. They are still investigating, and Moss told 10News they are not sure yet if they will be taking full responsibility for the costs.

However, Loudon City Councilman Tim Brewster said he was told the co-op would take responsibility.

Moss credited Tate and Lyle, which owned the barge that caught up and stopped the barge, for their good work in a tough situation.