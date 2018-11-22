Knoxville — By even the most serious runner's standards, it was a beautiful day for a 5K.

Runners braved over three miles of hilly Knoxville terrain towards the finish line. They had different reasons for braving the Thanksgiving morning chill.

"I run for the pumpkin pie," Jim Bishop said, a pumpkin pie hat on his head and his son at his side.

For some, crossing the finish line was more than a chance to burn off extra calories before indulging in extra helpings of post-race goodies.

It was a chance to remember loved ones or causes close to their heart.

Ross Femrite and his new fiance Amy Honebrink got engaged yesterday. They delighted to see they finished just one place apart in the race.

Her future sister in-law made the duo t-shirts.

Then there's runner Rebecca Alcorn, who didn't train for the race. But is celebrating something much bigger.

"Im the last seven months I lost forty pounds," she says.

For Alcorn, the 5K represents life in an entirely new body. It was a chance to run alongside her coach and loved ones. The time on the clock was irrelevant to what it means living life on her own terms.

"I pushed myself really hard, and I'm proud of myself," she says.

