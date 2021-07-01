Rural Metro responds to Powell home engulfed in flames after reports of explosion

According to KCSO, crews received calls around 6:30 p.m. about a possible fire and explosion at a home in the Broadacres subdivision.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Fire crews and deputies responded after flames engulfed a home in Powell Wednesday night.

According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, crews with Rural Metro Fire and deputies initially responded to reports about a possible explosion at a home in the Broadacres Subdivision on Maida Vale Circle.

Crews made progress extinguishing the flames, saying it is being brought under control. Rural Metro said the area will be closed for an extended period Wednesday night.

The house fire on Maida Vale Circle in Powell is being brought under control. This are will be closed for an extended period tonight. pic.twitter.com/EOdryqTFCN — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) January 7, 2021