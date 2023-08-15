Rural Metro: Animal dead, no other injuries reported after house fire in Mascot area

Rural Metro said they responded to reports about the house fire at around 6 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Crews with Rural Metro Fire responded to calls about a house fire in the Mascot community at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. They said an animal died in the house fire, but no other injuries were reported.

They said heavy fire was visible in the front of the home when crews arrived. The structure was severely damaged from the smoke and the fire, according to a release from Rural Metro.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire, Rural Metro said. They also said they were investigating the cause of the fire.