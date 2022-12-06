Rural Metro: Back porch of North Knox County home damaged after grill fire

Rural Metro Fire said they responded to a call on Sunday afternoon of a grill fire.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire said they extinguished a grill fire at a North Knox County home on Sunday afternoon.

Rural Metro said they received a call around 3:10 p.m. of a house fire at 205 Country Brook Lane.

When crews arrived, they found a grill fire on the back covered porch. Rural Metro said crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and remove the venting propane tank.

Rural Metro said all fire damage was limited to the back porch with no fire damage inside the home. No one was reported as injured as a result of the fire.