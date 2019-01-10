A woman is in custody after Knox County Rural Metro Fire crews battled an apartment building fire in West Knox County.

According to Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro, crews got a call about a reported explosion taking out a back wall at Country Club Apartments at 8400 Country Club Way around 6 p.m.

When crews arrived, flames and smoke could be seen rising from one of the apartment buildings.

16 families total were displaced by the fire and no one was hurt. Rural Metro and Knox County deputies rescued several pets, and at least one cat is okay after being injured in the fire.

Bagwell said they currently do not know the cause. Power is out to the entire building, and he said the apartment manager was working on what's next for those who were impacted by the fire.

The American Red Cross arrived to ensure those displaced were assisted.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said charges are still pending for the woman in custody.