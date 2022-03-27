x
Rural Metro: Brush fire contained in Corryton

According to Rural Metro dispatch, the fire happened near the Christian Springs subdivision and crews were containing the brush fire.
Credit: Curtis Haley

CORRYTON, Tenn. — Rural Metro is containing a brush fire in Corryton.

A brush fire was reported near Ridgeview Road, close to the Christian Springs subdivision. Smoke could be spotted by neighbors coming from the wooded area near the neighborhood.

Credit: Curtis Haley

Rural Metro fire crews responded to the brush fire. According to dispatch, the fire was now contained.

Earlier on Sunday, Knox County Air Quality Management issued a burn ban due to a combination of dry air and breezy winds causing an increased chance for fire danger.

