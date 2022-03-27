Rural Metro: Brush fire contained in Corryton

According to Rural Metro dispatch, the fire happened near the Christian Springs subdivision and crews were containing the brush fire.

CORRYTON, Tenn. — Rural Metro is containing a brush fire in Corryton.

A brush fire was reported near Ridgeview Road, close to the Christian Springs subdivision. Smoke could be spotted by neighbors coming from the wooded area near the neighborhood.

Rural Metro fire crews responded to the brush fire. According to dispatch, the fire was now contained.