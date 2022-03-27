Rural Metro: Brush fire contained in Corryton

CORRYTON, Tenn. — Rural Metro is containing a brush fire in Corryton.
A brush fire was reported near Ridgeview Road, close to the Christian Springs subdivision. Smoke could be spotted by neighbors coming from the wooded area near the neighborhood.
Rural Metro fire crews responded to the brush fire. According to dispatch, the fire was now contained.
Earlier on Sunday, Knox County Air Quality Management issued a burn ban due to a combination of dry air and breezy winds causing an increased chance for fire danger.