KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No one was injured after a fire at a home on Miller Road Tuesday morning, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

Rural Metro Fire responded to the fire around 6:24 a.m. and said when they arrived, fire crews found a small single-level home with light smoke and flames.

The chimney and wood stove were being used and are believed to be the cause of the fire, Rural Metro spokesperson Jeff Bagwell said.

According to Bagwell, the chimney at the home had not been cleaned out and there were no working smoke detectors.

