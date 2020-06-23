Rural Metro crews honored for COVID-19 help

The group was deployed to both New York and New Jersey.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County leaders honored rural metro firefighters who deployed to help with the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday night

County commissioners recognized the crew at the beginning of the meeting.

The group was deployed to both New York and New Jersey.

Some of them were there for two months.

Chief Jerry Harnish said this deployment was an unusual one.

"This one was unusual because no one expected a disaster to hit all 50 states at once, and it's unusual because it's gone on for essentially four months now," he said.