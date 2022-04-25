x
Rural Metro crews respond after person stuck on lift after branch falls onto control panel

Crews said they were responding Monday night after a tree branch fell on a lift's control panel, leaving a person stuck inside, up in the air.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Crews with Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue said Monday night they were responding to a situation on Andersonville Pike, in North Knox County.

They said a tree branch had fallen onto a lift's control panel, leaving a person stuck inside of it. Knox County Rescue said that the man was stuck around 50 feet in the air, and had been stuck there for around 2-and-a-half hours before crews responded.

By 11:15 p.m. officials said the man was back on the ground and uninjured. Technicians from Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire helped bring him down.

