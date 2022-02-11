x
Rural Metro crews respond to reported brush fire in North Knox County, reminds community of burn ban

Crews were able to reach the fire with hoses and used hand tools to dig a fire line around it, preventing it from spreading.
Credit: Rural Metro Fire

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Crews with Rural Metro Fire responded to reports of a brush fire Friday afternoon near a home in North Knox County. They responded around 3 p.m. around Pelleaux Road.

They said the fire was spreading through the woods in the area. However, crews were able to reach the fire with water hoses and dig a fire line around the area that was burning, to prevent the fire from spreading.

"This is what happens when you start a brush fire on a windy day," said Jeff Bagwell, a spokesperson with Rural Metro. "Please be mindful of weather conditions, current and future, before starting outdoor fires."

He reminded people that there is a burn ban in Knox County due to low humidity and strong winds. He said people should reach out to officials for a burn permit before setting any fires.

No injuries or damage to buildings were reported.

Credit: Rural Metro Fire

