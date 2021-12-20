Rural Metro: Everyone safe, including pets, after house fire in Powell

Rural Metro said they responded to a house fire at 1111 Granville Conner Rd in Powell at 4:10 p.m.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro said they responded to a house fire at at 1111 Granville Conner Road in Powell around 4:10 p.m.

According to Rural Metro, crews found the garage of the house was fully engulfed in flames. While crews were able to stop the spread of the fire, the house still suffered heavy damage from the fire and smoke.

Rural Metro said that all three adults had safely evacuated into the backyard and all the animals were found and some were administered oxygen.

House fire in Powell 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Rural Metro said that the Red cross was called to assist with shelter.