KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — Rural metro Fire said no one was injured after a camper caught fire in Knox County.

It happened off East Raccoon Valley Drive just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Rural Metro Fire said the camper was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived but they were able to distinguish the fire without any issues.

Officials said the person who lived in the camper was not home at the time and the camper was destroyed.

Rural Metro Fire is still investigating what started it.