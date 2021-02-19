Rural Metro Fire: 2 dogs missing after East Knox County house fire; no injuries reported

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two dogs are missing after a house fire reported in East Knox County on Friday, officials said.

Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported structure fire at 10027 Rutledge Pike around 1:26 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews said they found heavy fire coming from the center of the mobile home.

The fire was quickly brought under control but the house suffered major damage, officials said.

The American Red Cross is taking care of the two occupants.

The family had two dogs and as of this moment, officials said the dogs could not be located.