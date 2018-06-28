Three dogs died in a fire at a home in North Knox County Thursday, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Crews found smoke and fire coming from the front right corner of the home on Hannah Brook Road around 5:10 p.m.

Hannah Brook Road is off Beaver Creek Drive and Dry Gap Pike.

The fire was found in an upstairs bedroom. Rural Metro Fire crews said they got the blaze under control in about 25 minutes.

The homeowner wasn't home at the time but did return home shortly after. No people were injured.

Rural Metro Fire said the exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

