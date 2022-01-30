Rural Metro responds to structure fire in Strawberry Plains, no one hurt

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire responded to a structure fire at 9201 Bivens Way on Sunday morning.
When crews arrived at approximately 7:14 a.m., they found a shed fully engulfed with flames, according to Rural Metro.
Crews were able to extinguish the blaze and prevent the fire from spreading to other nearby structures, Rural Metro said.
Rural Metro is asking the public to use extra caution in the area of Midway Road and Curtis Road due to ice on the roadway. Knox County Public Works will be salting the road shortly.