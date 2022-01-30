Rural Metro responds to structure fire in Strawberry Plains, no one hurt

When crews arrived at approximately 7:14 a.m., they found a shed fully engulfed with flames.

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire responded to a structure fire at 9201 Bivens Way on Sunday morning.

When crews arrived at approximately 7:14 a.m., they found a shed fully engulfed with flames, according to Rural Metro.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze and prevent the fire from spreading to other nearby structures, Rural Metro said.