KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As snow fell across East Tennessee, a fire broke out in a barn off of Norris Freeway in Halls Friday morning at around 5:30 a.m., near Pelleaux Road.

Rural Metro Fire responded and extinguished the flames. However, the barn was a total loss, according to a press release from Rural Metro. It did not harm a nearby house, police said.

Officials said that no injuries were reported. However, they could not comment on any injuries animals may have had. They also could not comment on what caused the fire.

Rural Metro Fire

