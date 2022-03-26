Rural Metro Fire crews responding to large brush fire in South Knox County area Saturday night

Authorities said crews were responding to a fire in the South Knox County area, near Crescent Drive.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire crews said they were responding to a large brush fire in South Knox County Saturday evening.

They said it started spreading in the area of 6527 Crescent Drive and the fire was not yet under control as of 9:20 p.m. They said one building was threatened by the fire and it was around 5 acres large.

They said crews were on the scene by around 8:50 p.m. They said crews with the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department were also on the scene, helping to contain the fire.

Crews were mostly battling the fire on foot, trying to contain it despite strong winds in the area. They said drivers should not stop along the roads in the area as crews need to travel to the fire quickly.