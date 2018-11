West Knox County — Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported house fire on Bexhill Drive just before 1 p.m.

Crews arrived on scene to find fire on the right rear corner of the house and got it under control before making an interior attack, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Officials said no one was at home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Rural Metro Fire.

