Rural Metro Fire extinguishes East Knoxville house fire early Friday morning

Flames were burning the front of the house when crews arrived, extending to the roof.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Crews responded to a house fire at 2412 Midway Road in East Knoxville early Friday morning.

By the time they arrived at around 12:48 a.m., flames had engulfed the front of the house and were spreading through to the roof. They went to work and managed to stop it from spreading through the rest of the house.

One man lived in the house, and officials said he was using a generator at the front of the house for power. Officials said he had turned it off for the night before going to bed when he noticed the fire on the front porch.

The Red Cross is taking care of the man, according to authorities. The fire did major damage to the home before crews arrived, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. Midway Road was closed until 3:30 a.m. while crews worked at the home.