KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — At 8:40 p.m., Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported house fire on Foust Hollow Road.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a house 50 percent involved with fire, according to a release from Rural Metro Fire.

Officials said early reports indicate the house may have been abandoned but investigators will determine that.

Crews got a quick knock down on the fire and were able to bring it under control quickly, according to officials. Engine companies came from Halls, Gibbs and Powell to extinguish the fire.

No injuries have been reported and the exact cause is under investigation, according to Rural Metro Fire.