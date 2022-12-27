Rural Metro: No injuries reported after house fire in North Knox Co. Tuesday night

Rural Metro said when crews arrived, they found fire on the back side of the home with smoke coming out of it.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire said no injuries were reported Tuesday evening after a house fire in North Knox County.

They said they received a call about the fire at around 8 p.m. and crews rushed to the 8200 block of Hill Road in Halls. They said when they arrived, the fire was visible at the back side of the home with smoke coming out of the eaves.

They said the occupant of the home was safely outside. He was woken up by a loud noise on the back porch and realized the house was on fire, according to Rural Metro.

They said the Red Cross was helping him find another place too stay, and Rural Metro is investigating the cause of the fire.

They also urged people to check their smoke detectors to make sure they're working properly.