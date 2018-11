Southwest Knox County — Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire on Dudley Station Lane just before 1 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the blaze outside at the back of the house.

They extinguished the fire with no damage inside and only moderate damage to the back porch, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Rural Metro Fire said someone was home at the time but was uninjured.

They are investigating the cause of the fire.

