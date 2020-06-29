Rural Metro Fire, Knox County Rescue free man trapped in tree after tree stand slips

He was reportedly installing cameras in the tree to monitor his house when the tree stand slipped in the tree pinning him in his ropes on his back.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — At 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded to a report of a man stuck in a tree hanging upside down.

When crews arrived, they said they found the man lying on his back in a tree stand. He was reportedly installing cameras in the tree to monitor his house when the tree stand slipped in the tree pinning him in his ropes but lying on his back unable to free himself.

He remained conscious and alert throughout the rescue, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Rural Metro said the rescue teams from Knox County Rescue, assisted by Rural Metro Fire personnel were able to lower the man safely to the ground without further injury.