Rural Metro Fire: No injuries reported in West Knox County house fire

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — No one is hurt after a garage caught on fire at a West Knox County home Saturday morning.
Rural Metro Fire crews responded to the fire in the 1700 block of Dawn Redwood Trail at around 6:30 a.m.
When they arrived, firefighters found smoke coming from the garage and eave of the house. Everyone was safely outside the house at the time.
An investigation revealed a smoldering fire in the garage that was quickly extinguished and the garage was ventilated, according to Rural Metro Fire.
No damage was reported inside the house.
Rural Metro Fire responders said this is a reminder to properly dispose of rags used in project work when they are used with substances that may be flammable or react with other chemicals that could be inside a home or garage.