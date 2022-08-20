Rural Metro Fire: No injuries reported in West Knox County house fire

Rural Metro Fire responders said this is a reminder to properly dispose of rags used in project work.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — No one is hurt after a garage caught on fire at a West Knox County home Saturday morning.

Rural Metro Fire crews responded to the fire in the 1700 block of Dawn Redwood Trail at around 6:30 a.m.

When they arrived, firefighters found smoke coming from the garage and eave of the house. Everyone was safely outside the house at the time.

An investigation revealed a smoldering fire in the garage that was quickly extinguished and the garage was ventilated, according to Rural Metro Fire.

No damage was reported inside the house.