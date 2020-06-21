Rural Metro: Fire on House Mountain contained

On Sunday morning, firefighters returned to pick up equipment when they noticed the fire was burning again.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire Department said a fire on House Mountain in northeast Knoxville is contained after burning since Saturday night.

A rural metro spokesperson told 10News the original call came in on Saturday night.

Firefighters put out the fire and turned the scene over to the forestry department.

A second fire truck responded and helped fight the fire.

Rural Metro said firefighters left the scene when a thunderstorm warning was issued, and it expected the rain will finish extinguishing the fire