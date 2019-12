KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro is relocating one of its fire stations tomorrow.

Station 27, which was in the Forks of the River Industrial Park, will have its grand opening at a new spot in East Knox County.

It's on Strawberry Plains Pike.

Rural Metro said this will mean faster response times for many areas and a better facility for first responders.

Rural Metro funded the move entirely and did not use any extra tax dollars.

You can take a tour of the new station until 7 p.m. Monday.