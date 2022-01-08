Rural Metro Fire rescue cat and dog in West Knoxville house fire

Officials said they gave oxygen to a cat and dog who were rescued from a house fire in West Knoxville Saturday night.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire said they helped save a cat and dog from a house fire in West Knoxville Saturday night.

They responded to calls about a house fire on Wellington West Drive at around 9:23 p.m. Saturday night, in West Knoxville. No injuries were reported in the fire, but responders did give oxygen to a cat and a dog rescued from the building.

They said the cat did not look good for a while after being rescued from the building. But after giving it oxygen for a few minutes, it started to perk up and appeared healthy.