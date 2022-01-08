Rural Metro Fire rescue cat and dog in West Knoxville house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire said they helped save a cat and dog from a house fire in West Knoxville Saturday night.
They responded to calls about a house fire on Wellington West Drive at around 9:23 p.m. Saturday night, in West Knoxville. No injuries were reported in the fire, but responders did give oxygen to a cat and a dog rescued from the building.
They said the cat did not look good for a while after being rescued from the building. But after giving it oxygen for a few minutes, it started to perk up and appeared healthy.
No injuries were reported in the fire, according to officials. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to a release from officials.