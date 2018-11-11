South Knox County — Rural Metro Fire are responding to a fire at the Republic Plastics Factory in South Knox County.

Dispatch says the call came in around 5:38 p.m.

Rural Metro Fire said crews arrived on scene to find smoke and no evacuation in progress. They found a roll of product that had been on fire but extinguished by the sprinkler system.

Large fans in the building along with fans from the fire department were used to ventilate the building to safe levels for employees to re-enter the building. Crews will be on the scene assisting with ventilation for a considerable amount of time, according to Rural Metro Fire.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation by Knox County Fire Investigators.

© 2018 WBIR