KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fire ignited inside a house's laundry room on the 1600 block of Clearbrook Drive early Friday morning, sending clouds of smoke into the sky. Yet, the fire was contained before it could spread beyond the room.

Rural Metro Fire responded to calls about a house fire at 3:09 a.m. on Dec.13. The occupant left the house before responders arrived and no injuries were reported when Rural Metro arrived.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. Smoke damaged much of the house. Yet, the fire did not spread.

The Red Cross is taking care of one occupant.