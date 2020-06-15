Rural Metro Fire responds to East Knox County house fire Monday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A house fire broke out at an East Knox County home Monday morning. Rural Metro Fire responded to the fire at around 5:47 a.m. — when the first fire engine arrived at the scene.
The fire broke out above the garage of a large, 2-story home at 4807 East Governor John Sevier Highway. Crews immediately started working to contain the flames, and had control of the fire by 7 a.m., according to a release from Rural Metro Fire.
It took 5 Rural Metro engine companies to respond to the fire, as well as 1 company from the Knoxville Fire Department, according to authorities. An ambulance from AMR and Knox County Rescue arrived, too.
No injuries were reported from the fire, and the cause is still being investigated. The Knox County Sheriff's Office Fire Investigation Unit is conducting the investigation.