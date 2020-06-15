Rural Metro Fire responds to East Knox County house fire Monday morning

The call came in at around 5:40 a.m. Monday and crews managed to control the fire by 7 a.m. No injuries were reported.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A house fire broke out at an East Knox County home Monday morning. Rural Metro Fire responded to the fire at around 5:47 a.m. — when the first fire engine arrived at the scene.

The fire broke out above the garage of a large, 2-story home at 4807 East Governor John Sevier Highway. Crews immediately started working to contain the flames, and had control of the fire by 7 a.m., according to a release from Rural Metro Fire.

It took 5 Rural Metro engine companies to respond to the fire, as well as 1 company from the Knoxville Fire Department, according to authorities. An ambulance from AMR and Knox County Rescue arrived, too.