Rural Metro Fire responds to fire at Corryton mobile home used as storage unit

CORRYTON, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire crews responded to calls about a fire in Corryton at around 6:33 p.m. on Friday.
They said a single-wide mobile home being used as a storage unit had caught fire. When crews arrived, officials said that the mobile home was completely engulfed by fire.
They were able to bring down the fire and protect nearby a nearby house, officials said. Crews hauled water from far-away hydrants, creating large pools using two water tenders to draw from as they extinguished the flames.
No injuries were reported and no one was displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials said.