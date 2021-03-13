Rural Metro Fire responds to fire at Corryton mobile home used as storage unit

Officials said that the mobile home was completely engulfed by flames when crews arrived.

CORRYTON, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire crews responded to calls about a fire in Corryton at around 6:33 p.m. on Friday.

They said a single-wide mobile home being used as a storage unit had caught fire. When crews arrived, officials said that the mobile home was completely engulfed by fire.

They were able to bring down the fire and protect nearby a nearby house, officials said. Crews hauled water from far-away hydrants, creating large pools using two water tenders to draw from as they extinguished the flames.