Rural Metro fire responds to house fire in East Knox County, no injuries reported

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Crews responded to reports of a house fire at 1905 Smith School Road, in East Knox County, Friday afternoon.
Rural Metro Fire said they responded at around 4:05 p.m. when crews found a double-wide modular home fully engulfed by flames. They said no power was supplied to the house, and that supplying water to put out the fire was an issue because the nearest hydrant was more than 1 mile away.
The resident had evacuated the home before crews arrived, officials said. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
It appeared to be totally destroyed by Friday evening.