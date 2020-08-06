Rural Metro Fire responds to West Knoxville apartment fire Monday morning

No injuries were reported, but one cat could not be located after the fire was extinguished Monday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An apartment fire broke out in West Knoxville, at 815 Calypso Way, at around 5 a.m. Monday morning. Rural Metro Fire responded to fire and immediately began working to prevent it from spreading to adjacent units after they arrived.

Flames were coming through the roof of the center apartment when they first pulled onto the scene, according to authorities. In total, five engines and one tower responded to the fire.

Only the center apartment suffered major losses, according to a press release. No injuries were reported, but authorities said a cat could not be found by the time the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.