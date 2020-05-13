KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire responded to an East Knoxville house fire at around 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday — the second time in two days at the same address.

When responders arrived at 925 McCubbins Road Wednesday morning, they said flames were visible from the front of the house. No injuries were reported, according to a release from Rural Metro Fire. By 3:09 a.m. Wednesday, the fire was extinguished.

The owners were not home Wednesday morning, Rural Metro Fire officials said.

The same home caught fire the day before, at around 8:33 a.m. Tuesday. The fire was extinguished and investigators determined the cause was a chimney fire. The fire was extinguished that day, and the home was ventilated.

Now, investigators are back on the scene to determine the cause of the early Wednesday morning fire.

